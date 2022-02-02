Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 07:27 pm

Viral video: Snake handler captures the cobra even after being bitten

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 07:27 pm
Snake handler

Snake handler Vava Suresh managed to capture a cobra despite being bitten by it in Kerala’s Kottayam district. Suresh’s perilous attempt to capture the snake went viral after a video of the incident went viral.

After two or three attempts, Suresh eventually caught the reptile on January 31st, but it bit him near his right knee. The fearless man yanked the cobra from his body and had to release it for a while to examine the bite.

Read more: WATCH VIDEO: Man Catches Massive Cobra With Bare Hands

When Suresh checked where he had been bitten, the snake attempted to crawl away. The people in the area were horrified, but Suresh grabbed it again. In the video, he can be seen straining to evacuate the venom from his wound while placing the snake inside a bag.

Suresh, an experienced snake catcher, administered first-aid on himself and was later admitted to the hospital in a critical condition. He is initially on ventilator support but is still critical, according to officials at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

Read More

50 mins ago
Netizens impress by two men Bhangra video on ‘Kacha Badaam’ song

Two men have just released an incredible video from the top of...
1 hour ago
Dad and his 6-year-old son sign an 'agreement' for his daily routine

The parent offers to reward the boy with money if he completes...
2 hours ago
Monkeys chased and robbed YouTuber Logan Paul on his trip goes viral

In this clip, which appeared online, YouTuber Logan Paul was chased and...
3 hours ago
Watch: Strong winds nearly flipped a plane landing at Heathrow Airport

This video shows a plane straining to land due to strong winds,...
4 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 release delayed till 20th May

The theatrical release date of the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer...
5 hours ago
Watch: woman throws her 3-year-old daughter into Zoo’s Bear Pit

A terrifying video has emerged of a mother throwing her 3-year-old kid...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Ananya Pandey
21 seconds ago
Ananya Pandey makes a hot wave in a white on white denim

Ananya Panday was the talk of the town at all times. When it...
Aries Daily Horoscope
5 mins ago
Today Horoscope: Aries Daily Horoscope Today 2 February 2022

Aries Daily Horoscope : How will your day be in terms of...
Misbah-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan
8 mins ago
Misbah-ul-Haq explains why he picked Mohammad Rizwan to open in T20s

Misbah-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan captain and coach, explained his choice to promote...
9 mins ago
Govt striving for reducing line losses, curbing power theft: PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday said the government is...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600