Viral video: Snake handler captures the cobra even after being bitten

Snake handler Vava Suresh managed to capture a cobra despite being bitten by it in Kerala’s Kottayam district. Suresh’s perilous attempt to capture the snake went viral after a video of the incident went viral.

After two or three attempts, Suresh eventually caught the reptile on January 31st, but it bit him near his right knee. The fearless man yanked the cobra from his body and had to release it for a while to examine the bite.

When Suresh checked where he had been bitten, the snake attempted to crawl away. The people in the area were horrified, but Suresh grabbed it again. In the video, he can be seen straining to evacuate the venom from his wound while placing the snake inside a bag.

The moment when popular snake handler Vava Suresh got bit by a cobra in Kottayam, Kerala. He's currently in a critical condition. Trigger warning. pic.twitter.com/Zp9vLf8uXY — Vishnu Varma (@VishKVarma) January 31, 2022

Suresh, an experienced snake catcher, administered first-aid on himself and was later admitted to the hospital in a critical condition. He is initially on ventilator support but is still critical, according to officials at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital.