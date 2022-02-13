Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 06:30 pm
Viral Video: SpiceJet air hostess dances to AP Dhillon’s Excuses

AP Dhillon’s Excuses has essentially spread online, and it is a fact. People can’t get enough of the song’s catchy beats, particularly on Instagram. And now, in this viral video, SpiceJet air hostess Uma Meenakshi has nailed the style.

On Instagram, Uma Meenakshi posted a video of herself dancing to the rapper’s song. She was dressed in her uniform and dancing to upbeat music throughout the airport. Her facial expressions were spot-on.

Read more: SpiceJet Air Hostess Hilarious Failed Attempt At Pushpa Hook Step

The caption of the post in which Uma wrote the lyrics of the song, “Dil tera jab tutuga to pata laguga.”

Here’s the link to the video that went viral:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by UMA MEENAKSHI (@yamtha.uma)

The video gained 1.3 million views after being shared online. Emojis of the heart and fire abound in the comments area.

