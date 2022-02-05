Watch: A Bird makes Nest out of Leaves and Stems

In this viral video, a bird uses an uncommon and sophisticated approach to build a nest and gather materials. The video was published on Twitter by Dipanshu Kabra, an IPS officer, and it has already received over 95,000 views and 10,000 likes.

According to the IPS officer, this bird is one of nature’s most ingenious architects. These plump small birds have short necks and thin beaks and eat seeds, fruits, and plants.

A blue-green bird belonging to the Columbidae family may be seen building a nest in the video. The lovely bird carefully breaks off the stems of leaves with its beak. The bird then stuffs the twigs between its features in its tails.

The internet was blown away by the way the bird collected leaves and stems to build a nest in which to lay eggs and raise her offspring.

The following is a link to a viral video:

Here are a few of the responses to the post:

Kamal hain tinko ko ek ek karke le jaane ki bajaye. Kis tarike se apne pass rakh raha hain. Jisse ek baar mein sab ho jaye. — . (@anujofficial29) February 4, 2022

These are the best architects of nature/universe, — Rahul Shukla (@RahulSh17138695) February 4, 2022

She’s so intelligent and meticulous!! And cute too..! Wow! — Samriti (@SamritiSaran) February 4, 2022

Bahut sundar — Arpana Dhar (@arpana_dhar) February 4, 2022

The way of collection n method of carrying is unimaginable! — NARASIMHA RAJU (@drtnraju) February 4, 2022