Watch: A driver stops a train to gather Alwar’s famous kachoris

A train driver in Alwar, Rajasthan stopped at a crossing to pick up a packet of kachori! The video shows a man standing dangerously close to the rails as a train approaches him, which has baffled internet users.

He then hands the khastakachori packet to the person inside the engine. After retrieving the item, the loco pilot blasts the horn, and the train resumes its voyage.

The reckless act, according to Dainik Bhaskar, is not an exceptional occurrence at Alwar’s Daudpur crossing, but rather a regular one. The crossing gates are opened at about 8 a.m. every day so that the food can be delivered to the train driver.

Read more: Pakistani train driver got suspended after stopping the train to buy yogurt

Netizens are worried every morning due to the driver’s kachori addiction during this period. Without this footage, the practice would have continued, endangering the lives of many individuals.

Here’s the link to the video:

According to the media, several individuals condemned the conduct on social media, forcing officials to launch an investigation.

The event has resulted in the suspension of five people: two loco-pilots, two gatemen, and an instructor, according to Narendra Kumar, the Divisional Railway Manager of Jaipur.

As per the report by railways stated, “Final action will be taken on completion of further investigation.”