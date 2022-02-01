Watch: A man puts 300 snakes in a bag and releases them into the forest

A mind-blowing video of a guy releasing hundreds of snakes into the wild at once has gone viral on social media.

The video was posted on Instagram by the user @‘memewalanews. According to the user, the man discharged up to 300 snakes. The song “Satisfy” by Imran Khan is playing in the background of the video.

In the woods, a man is seen praying while dragging a large green-coloured sack to an open location. Netizens were surprised at the number of snakes that emerged from the gunny sack. The manner in which the man emptied the sack full of 300 snakes near his feet split the mind of most netizens, as it was one of many people’s worst nightmares.

The video will almost certainly give you the chills. It’s not for the faint of heart. The man was seen untangling the snake with his bare hands after their release in the wild, as if it were no big deal, and supporting them in going their own way, free of captivity.