Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 08:18 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Watch: A parrot steals a GoPro and captures an incredible clip

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 08:18 pm
parrot

A mischievous parrot stole a GoPro camera from a New Zealand family and captured a breathtaking “bird’s eye view” of Fiordland National Park. The “kleptomaniac” parrot was able to record an incredible clip and land on a balcony.

The parrot can be seen approaching the camera in footage posted on Instagram by The Guardian, then flapping its wings and flying away. After capturing its escape, the parrot harmed the camera after capturing its escape. It was not significantly damaged.

Read more: Parrot just sang the new ringtone for your iPhone

Take a look at this video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Guardian (@guardian)

Alexandra Verheul, a hiker from Dunedin, New Zealand, was on the Kepler Track at the time of the parrot’s plunder. She told the media, “We just arrived at Luxmore Heart which is on the Kepler Track and it was a beautiful day. So we were just sitting around watching the birds playing with everyone’s packs when my son decided to go put the GoPro on the handrail and he promptly stole it.”

She added, “He flew straightforward. We thought he was just gone because there is a whole lot of bush underneath and then he looked back around to a tree. We could see and hear them. They were calling out. It was like they were talking to each other as they do because they are very vocal. And we just followed the sound and went down there. We could see them hanging out in the tree.”

“They obviously heard us coming and just abandoned the GoPro. My son decided to go check on the rocks. He clambered up on the rocks. He thought it is a good place for a bird to land and it was just sitting there, still filming.”

She replied when asked about her reaction after seeing the clip, “Really, shocked and surprised. Downloaded it on my phone. People were intrigued. It was just amazing and unexpected.”

Read More

56 mins ago
Watch a video of an ice-skating dog shows off his skills for charity

Cheryl Delsangro of Las Vegas said she rescued a dog Labrador retriever,...
1 hour ago
Photos: Ananya Panday looks bossy in a Lionne outfit!

Ananya Panday was the talk of the town at all times. When...
1 hour ago
Pizza Hut and KFC Also Surrender to Indian Pressure Over Kashmir Solidarity Posts

Responding to mounting pressure from Indian social media, KFC India issued an...
1 hour ago
Viral: A group of dancers doing Allu Arjun's Srivalli hook step at a buffet

The film Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun, is still getting good...
1 hour ago
Jacqueline Fernandez and 365 Days star Michele fight baddies in a new music video

Ace Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in the new teaser...
2 hours ago
Watch Sushmita Sen responds to her baby niece enjoying Chunari Chunari

Sushmita Sen has reacted to a post by her sister-in-law and fellow...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

21 seconds ago
Robert Irwin Chased by Crocodile in season finale of Crikey

Do not attempt this at home! During the tumultuous fourth season finale...
Israel confirmed 3 Palestinians killed in West Bank
4 mins ago
Israel confirmed 3 Palestinians killed in West Bank

JERUSALEM/RAMALLAH, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Israel confirmed on Tuesday its forces killed...
Pakistan women cricket team
4 mins ago
ICC Women’s World Cup: Pakistan cricket team will fly to New Zealand tonight

ICC Women's World Cup: After all players and officials tested negative for...
Usman Khawaja
18 mins ago
PAK VS AUS: Usman Khawaja will miss birth of second child for Pakistan tour

PAK VS AUS: Usman Khawaja, Australia's first-choice opener, will miss the birth...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600