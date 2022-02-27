Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 08:08 pm
Watch: A shipwreck from the 1800s washes up on a beach

shipwreck
A 1800s shipwreck washed up on the beach of a North Carolina resort. Historians are investigating an aquatic mystery after wreckage.

Sunken ship fragments washed up on the resort’s beachfront on Bald Head Island on Facebook the photos posted by Shoals Club. The wreckage washed up during a high tide in January, according to the post, and archaeologists who visited the club this week determined the items were the remains of a ship from the nineteenth century.

Read more: 13 killed in boat accident in western DR Congo

As per the post, “We are asking that all beachgoers stay away from these remains as we discover more.”

The experts say identifying the washed-up wreckage will take time because the waters off the coast of North Carolina are known to be home to hundreds of shipwrecks.

