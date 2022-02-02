Watch: A veterinarian captures a big Burmese python

A veterinarian from Florida was called to capture a large snake, believed to be a Burmese python, that had been spotted lurking near a mall.

Albert Pardo said his dog, Archie, alerted him to a huge snake in a swampy area as he was walking near the Dolphin Mall in Kendall.

The snake was wrangled into a cooler by the men, and it stayed the night in Pardo’s travel trailer before being taken away by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

As Pardo told the media, “On the way back, [Archie] ran a little closer to it and he jumped up in the air. Like something startled him. We went back to investigate, and at that point the snake went into the water.”

He added, “And so I called my friend Dr. Larin, because he has experience catching snakes.”

Larin identified the snake as a Burmese python. Although the species is not native to Florida, it does have a huge population in the wild, where it is classified as an aggressive species.