Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 06:07 pm
Watch a video of an elephant fighting a JCB machine goes viral

elephant fighting

On social media, a video of a wild elephant attacking a JCB machine has gone viral. @’Wild animals creation’ posted the video to Instagram a day ago, and it has already received over 1,100 likes.

A heavy excavator and a wild elephant can be seen in an open field. A JCB machine with deadly teeth on its scooper is pushing or attempting to drive the elephant into its zone. With his face buried in the scooper, the elephant then pushed the machine with all his strength.

The JCB was shifted somewhat. Despite the fact that pushing the machine is dangerous for the elephant and could cause serious injury, the elephant fought back against the excavator, which refused to give up.

Read more: WATCH VIDEO: TikToker harassing wild elephant in Sri Lanka sparks outrage

Many users were outraged after seeing the film and claimed that the elephant should not be punished because he was merely protecting himself.

The following is a link to a viral video:

