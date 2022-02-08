Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 07:23 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Watch a video of an ice-skating dog shows off his skills for charity

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 07:23 pm
dog

Cheryl Delsangro of Las Vegas said she rescued a dog Labrador retriever, Benny, from a Utah kill shelter.

Delsangro, a retired competitive figure skater, said she taught Benny how to skate on the rink using custom-made skates.

Benny made his New York debut at Wollman Rink in Central Park, where he performed to raise money for the Animal Vision Foundation.

Read more: Adorable video: Toddler calms the dog and covers its ears during fireworks

Delsangro told the media, “When I contacted the shelter, I found out it was his last day.”

She added, “He was going to be put down the next day, so I had arrangements made. and they pulled him. and I had him sent down to Las Vegas and I adopted him.”

She further added, “He’ll just run on the ice whenever he wants and skate around after me and chase me and so he really does like it.”

“It’s really a shame dogs don’t have as much care for their eyes, so we’ve gotten involved with this. Benny takes a supplement.”

Read More

23 mins ago
Viral: A group of dancers doing Allu Arjun's Srivalli hook step at a buffet

The film Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun, is still getting good...
28 mins ago
Jacqueline Fernandez and 365 Days star Michele fight baddies in a new music video

Ace Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in the new teaser...
37 mins ago
Watch Sushmita Sen responds to her baby niece enjoying Chunari Chunari

Sushmita Sen has reacted to a post by her sister-in-law and fellow...
50 mins ago
TMKOC's Babita explains her arrest rumors, 'police were polite'

Munmun Dutta, who starred in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has responded...
59 mins ago
Deepika Padukone talks about if Ranveer was okay with intimate scenes, 'yuck'

Deepika Padukone has responded to questions about whether or not her husband,...
1 hour ago
Viral: A couple from Tamil Nadu hosts a metaverse wedding reception

A Tamil Nadu bride and husband made history when they hosted India's...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Shehnaaz Gill
22 seconds ago
Shilpa Shetty, Shehnaaz Gill joins viral ‘Such a boring day’ trend

Shehnaaz Gill is a well-known figure in the television industry. With her...
Roundup: Indonesia's Bali awaiting more travelers as restrictions ease
2 mins ago
Roundup: Indonesia’s Bali awaiting more travelers as restrictions ease

JAKARTA, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Balinese tourism entrepreneur I Putu Winastra has...
Ananya Panday
13 mins ago
Photos: Ananya Panday looks bossy in a Lionne outfit!

Ananya Panday was the talk of the town at all times. When...
Kashmir Solidarity Posts
15 mins ago
Pizza Hut and KFC Also Surrender to Indian Pressure Over Kashmir Solidarity Posts

Responding to mounting pressure from Indian social media, KFC India issued an...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600