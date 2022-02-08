Watch a video of an ice-skating dog shows off his skills for charity

Cheryl Delsangro of Las Vegas said she rescued a dog Labrador retriever, Benny, from a Utah kill shelter.

Delsangro, a retired competitive figure skater, said she taught Benny how to skate on the rink using custom-made skates.

Benny made his New York debut at Wollman Rink in Central Park, where he performed to raise money for the Animal Vision Foundation.

Delsangro told the media, “When I contacted the shelter, I found out it was his last day.”

She added, “He was going to be put down the next day, so I had arrangements made. and they pulled him. and I had him sent down to Las Vegas and I adopted him.”

She further added, “He’ll just run on the ice whenever he wants and skate around after me and chase me and so he really does like it.”

“It’s really a shame dogs don’t have as much care for their eyes, so we’ve gotten involved with this. Benny takes a supplement.”