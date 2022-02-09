Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 05:46 pm
Watch: Bride’s sister rocks the dance floor with her moves on ‘Bijlee Bijlee’

bride's sister

The bride’s sister smashes the dance floor with her great movements to Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee, and the video has gone viral on social media.

Nikita Kapoor appears in the video dancing with supporting dancers to the superhit and catchy music. With her intensity, coordinated steps, and suitable attitude, she crushes it in a gorgeous lehenga. The audience applauds her as she moves her body to the exciting music with vigour and excitement.

Read more: Bride dance with her mother and sisters to ‘Mahi Ve’ goes viral

The clip was published by the fabwedding account on Instagram. The video’s caption reads, “Bride’s sister on fire. What is this mad energy @nixkapoor ? That wink in the middle tho!😍 Can’t take our eyes off!.

Her great dance moves and fantastic energy have gotten over 15,735 likes and countless comments on the video.

