On Valentine’s Day, the wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma, danced with her mother to the viral Bengali song.

A West Bengal peanut vendor became famous on social media a few days ago after producing really catchy music to sell his peanuts. In a video, a man named Bhuban Badyakar can be seen singing “Badam Badam Kacha Badam” to encourage customers to buy nuts from him. The song was later remixed by musician Nazmu Reachat, and it went viral on Instagram. Actors and influencers from around the world are creating dancing videos based on the famous Bengali song.

For Valentine’s Day, the mother and daughter wore matching red outfits. Dhanashree wears a red maxi dress, while her mother is clothed in a red salwar suit. As they danced to the upbeat tune that is currently trending on the internet, the two looked adorable.

She shared the video on Instagram, and it has over 2 million views. Dhanashree captioned the video, “My forever Valentine.”

