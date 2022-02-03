Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 04:30 pm
Watch: Little girl do the hook step by Allu Arjun on Srivalli song goes viral

Srivalli song

A video of a young girl dancing to the Srivalli song and imitating Allu Arjun’s moves has now gone viral. Tania, in particular, has already gone viral for her wonderful dancing steps set to classic Bollywood songs.

Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has been a huge hit. The film has managed to impress everyone, whether it be through its powerful language or attractive melodies. Everyone is shown taking part in the Srivalli challenge, from youngsters to adults.

She dances to the music playing on an LCD television in the background while wearing a checkered shirt and jeans, just like Allu Arjun. Her lovely movements and perfect expressions are sure to bring a smile to your face.

Read more: Hardik Pandya and his Nani groove to Pushpa’s Srivalli Song

The adorable dancing video has become popular, and people are loving it. Many people sent love and heart emoticons to convey their gratitude.

Tania and her mother, Soni, have 108 thousand followers on Instagram. On their Facebook and Instagram sites, the two routinely post dance videos.

Read the caption on the video. “Coz it’s TRENDING.😜😍”

Here’s the link to the viral video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tania & Sony (@tania_and_sony)

