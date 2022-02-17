Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 08:51 pm
Watch: Scared horses flee from fire in this viral video

horses

A fire in West County, Texas, in the United States, burned roughly 300 acres of land on Monday. More than a dozen horses were seen fleeing the area in a panic. Some residences were evacuated, but no one was hurt.

A massive fire can be seen devouring the area in a video shared by the media. More than a dozen scared horses can be seen fleeing for their lives. Firefighters can be seen putting out the fire.

Thanks to the combined efforts of the Paradise Fire Department, Tarrant County Fire Marshal, and the Fort Worth Fire Department, the fire was put out.

 

Carrie Baran, a Wise County resident, was reported by the media as saying, “I was just panicked so I put my flashers on and drove down the turn lanes and was like get out of my way, get out of my way, get out of my way,” She was relieved to see that the situation had been brought under control by fire crews.

Granville Martin, the periphery of the fire, was reported by the media as, “You couldn’t get within 150 feet of it. It was that hot.

Martin added, “I mean, a couple of my guys tried to help with a water hose and a metal fire extinguisher but you could only get so close because it was that hot.”

The Texas Governor’s Office issued a fire warning on February 14.

The National Conditions Service (NWS) issued a press statement warning that elevated to critical fire weather is possible on February 15.

According to Governor Greg Abbott in the press release, “The State of Texas continues to monitor weather conditions and is fully prepared to respond to any potential wildfire activity that could impact our communities.”

Abbott added, “As strong winds and increased fire dangers are forecasted across the Lone Star State, Texans are encouraged to stay weather-aware and heed guidance from their local officials to keep their loved ones safe.”

