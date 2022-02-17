Watch: Scared horses flee from fire in this viral video

A fire in West County, Texas, in the United States, burned roughly 300 acres of land on Monday. More than a dozen horses were seen fleeing the area in a panic. Some residences were evacuated, but no one was hurt.

A massive fire can be seen devouring the area in a video shared by the media. More than a dozen scared horses can be seen fleeing for their lives. Firefighters can be seen putting out the fire.

Thanks to the combined efforts of the Paradise Fire Department, Tarrant County Fire Marshal, and the Fort Worth Fire Department, the fire was put out.

Carrie Baran, a Wise County resident, was reported by the media as saying, “I was just panicked so I put my flashers on and drove down the turn lanes and was like get out of my way, get out of my way, get out of my way,” She was relieved to see that the situation had been brought under control by fire crews.

Granville Martin, the periphery of the fire, was reported by the media as, “You couldn’t get within 150 feet of it. It was that hot.“

Martin added, “I mean, a couple of my guys tried to help with a water hose and a metal fire extinguisher but you could only get so close because it was that hot.”

The Texas Governor’s Office issued a fire warning on February 14.

The National Conditions Service (NWS) issued a press statement warning that elevated to critical fire weather is possible on February 15.

Texans in the Panhandle, Permian Basin, and West Texas face elevated-to-critical fire weather conditions today. 🔥Follow guidance from local officials

🔥Check local burn bans

🔥Visit https://t.co/gBmHEfGfA7 for wildfire tips State resources readied: https://t.co/9T96Njt8lO pic.twitter.com/KhX8EOJXdk — Texas Division of Emergency Management (@TDEM) February 15, 2022

According to Governor Greg Abbott in the press release, “The State of Texas continues to monitor weather conditions and is fully prepared to respond to any potential wildfire activity that could impact our communities.”

Abbott added, “As strong winds and increased fire dangers are forecasted across the Lone Star State, Texans are encouraged to stay weather-aware and heed guidance from their local officials to keep their loved ones safe.”