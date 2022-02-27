Watch: See what happens when a small Python bites an enraged leopard

The sight of lions, tigers, and leopards hunting snakes is unique. In a video that has gone viral, a furious leopard was confronted by a small python.

The clip was shared on Instagram by the user ‘wild_animals_creation’ It has now gone viral, with thousands of views and likes.

In this video, a leopard can be seen drinking water at the bank of a river. Then a small python came across him. Without killing a snake, the leopard grabs it with his jaw and runs away by climbing the rocks.

Python’s head was near the leopard’s legs then it bites him while he’s hunting for a route through the enormous rocks. The leopard becomes enraged and flees with the python in his mouth.

Here is the link to the viral video: