Watch: Strong winds nearly flipped a plane landing at Heathrow Airport

This video shows a plane straining to land due to strong winds, which has been widely circulated online.

Storm Corrie was to blame for the severe winds. blew through with severe gusts of up to 92 mph, causing a few fatalities, power outages, and the cancellation of thousands of flights and trains.

A British Airways plane nearly flips as its pilots attempt to land at Heathrow airport, according to an aviation live streaming network.

The plane almost lands as its tyres hit the ground, but the wind begins to wobble the plane dangerously to the left, in the brief footage.

As the plane avoids the flip and successfully takes off again, the person capturing the video can be heard exclaiming, “Easy, easy, easy, Oh my god!” A321 TOGA and Tail Strike!

A full-on Touch and go, with a tail strike! Watch for the paint dust after contact and watch the empennage shaking as it drags. The pilot deserves a medal! BA training could use this in a scenario – happy to send the footage chaps 😉#aviation #AvGeek pic.twitter.com/ibXjmVJGiT — BIG JET TV (@BigJetTVLIVE) January 31, 2022

A British Airways representative said to the media, “Our pilots are highly trained to manage a range of scenarios, including extreme weather conditions, and our flight crew landed the aircraft safely. Our customers and crew all disembarked as normal.“

A member of parliament from Aberdeen South, Stephen Flynn, was on the flight. He tweeted about his encounter, “Can confirm this was not enjoyable.”

