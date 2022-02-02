Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 04:54 pm

Watch: Strong winds nearly flipped a plane landing at Heathrow Airport

Strong winds

This video shows a plane straining to land due to strong winds, which has been widely circulated online.

Storm Corrie was to blame for the severe winds. blew through with severe gusts of up to 92 mph, causing a few fatalities, power outages, and the cancellation of thousands of flights and trains.

A British Airways plane nearly flips as its pilots attempt to land at Heathrow airport, according to an aviation live streaming network.

The plane almost lands as its tyres hit the ground, but the wind begins to wobble the plane dangerously to the left, in the brief footage.

Read more: A citizen’s hiding in the landing gear of an airline plane for a two-and-a-half-hour journey

As the plane avoids the flip and successfully takes off again, the person capturing the video can be heard exclaiming, “Easy, easy, easy, Oh my god!”

 

A British Airways representative said to the media, “Our pilots are highly trained to manage a range of scenarios, including extreme weather conditions, and our flight crew landed the aircraft safely. Our customers and crew all disembarked as normal.

A member of parliament from Aberdeen South, Stephen Flynn, was on the flight. He tweeted about his encounter, “Can confirm this was not enjoyable.”

 

