Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 07:30 pm
Watch Video: A beautiful giant squirrel leaps and climbs the trees

Web Desk BOL News

squirrel
It’s entertaining to watch a squirrel jump from one limb to the next, eat fruits with its small hands, move its tail, and reach the top of the tree in a second. And it is even prettier because of the brilliant colours on its bushy tail and face.

The huge brown squirrel is seen attacking a tree branch in a video released by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) official Supriya Sahu. Later, it reaches for the nearby tree, jumps forward, and climbs up, only to switch sides and continue climbing.

Read more: Police helps to free seven newborn squirrels who got tangle with their tails

Additional Chief Secretary of Environment Climate Change and Forests in Tamil Nadu. Sahu captioned the video, “The beautiful little giant Malabar Giant Squirrel in Coonoor #Nilgiris. #wildlife #malabargiantsquirrel.”

Here is the link to the video:

Over 4,000 people have watched the video so far. Here are some of the reactions from the netizens.

 

