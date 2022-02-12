Watch Video: A mother hangs her child to pick up saree from the 10th floor

A frightening video of a child dangling from the balcony of his tenth-floor flat to pick up his mother’s saree in a Faridabad high-rise has gone viral on social media. The incident was caught on camera by a resident of the opposite resident.

According to reports, the mother tied her child to a bedsheet in order to rescue her saree, which had fallen onto a locked ninth-floor apartment’s balcony.

Read more: Watch Video: Chimpanzee mother applies insect to son’s wound

In the viral video, the boy was seen climbing on the bedsheet while his mother and other family members pulled him up, according to a video uploaded on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra.

Appalled to see this video of a mother from #Faridabad!

Heights of carelessness, insensitivity & irresponsibility.

She has no right to risk her kid's life. pic.twitter.com/uNj362e9UO — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) February 11, 2022

The video has become popular on social media, prompting outrage among internet users.

The neighbour stated, “She should have contacted the society maintenance instead of doing something so dangerous.”