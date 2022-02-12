Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 05:11 pm
Watch Video: A mother hangs her child to pick up saree from the 10th floor

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 05:11 pm
A frightening video of a child dangling from the balcony of his tenth-floor flat to pick up his mother’s saree in a Faridabad high-rise has gone viral on social media. The incident was caught on camera by a resident of the opposite resident.

According to reports, the mother tied her child to a bedsheet in order to rescue her saree, which had fallen onto a locked ninth-floor apartment’s balcony.

In the viral video, the boy was seen climbing on the bedsheet while his mother and other family members pulled him up, according to a video uploaded on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra.

The video has become popular on social media, prompting outrage among internet users.

The neighbour stated, “She should have contacted the society maintenance instead of doing something so dangerous.”

