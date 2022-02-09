Watch video and photos of Bengal tiger chubs from Guwahati zoo
In August of 2020, Kazi gave birth to two cubs named Sultan and Suresh.
The Assam State Zoo in Guwahati welcomed two Royal Bengal tigress babies, bringing the overall number of big cats to nine.
Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam, shared photos of the cubs on Twitter. Sarma tweeted, “Proud moment for us as tigress Kazi has been blessed with 2 Royal Bengal cubs at Assam State Zoo, Guwahati on Feb 3, 2:30 pm, taking the number of tigers here to 9. We’re committed to the vision of Hon PM Sri @narendramodi of nurturing tiger-friendly ecosystem.“
Proud moment for us as tigress Kazi has been blessed with 2 Royal Bengal cubs at Assam State Zoo, Guwahati on Feb 3, 2:30 pm, taking the number of tigers here to 9.
We’re committed to the vision of Hon PM Sri @narendramodi of nurturing tiger-friendly ecosystem. #SaveTiger pic.twitter.com/5po5ueUJRD
— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 8, 2022
Read more: Watch Video: Chimpanzee mother applies insect to son’s wound
Assam’s Minister of Excise, Forest, Environment, and Fisheries, Parimal Suklabaidya, uploaded CCTV footage of tigress Kazi resting with the cubs. Suklabaidya tweeted, “Footage-Our two new cute guests resting comfortably in their mother’s lap at @assamzoo.We are taking utmost care of Royal Bengal Tigress Kazi & her two new cubs with proper hygiene & food to ensure their good health & safety.”
Footage-Our two new cute guests resting comfortably in their mother’s lap at @assamzoo.
We are taking utmost care of Royal Bengal Tigress Kazi & her two new cubs with proper hygiene & food to ensure their good health & safety. @narendramodi @himantabiswa @byadavbjp @moefcc pic.twitter.com/j9VMaxcFRN
— Parimal Suklabaidya (@ParimalSuklaba1) February 8, 2022
They’ve been dubbed ‘cute‘ and ‘adorable‘ by internet users, one person said, “Sir, it’s a very good news for us. Save our Tigers, save the Planet.”
Very cute and adorable cubs…. 🐯
— Tanmoy Sarkar 🇮🇳 (@TammySarkar) February 8, 2022
Sir, it's a very good news for https://t.co/vS1iZ8Ebe7 our Tigers, save the Planet .👌👌
— Anita Devi (@anitadevi1020) February 8, 2022
Really it's a proud moment for all of us as it is very difficult to breed them successfully in Ex-situ Conservation situation like in Zoos!
— Dr. Azad Ali (@Azadali58) February 8, 2022
Download BOL News App for latest news