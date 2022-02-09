Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 06:15 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Watch video and photos of Bengal tiger chubs from Guwahati zoo

In August of 2020, Kazi gave birth to two cubs named Sultan and Suresh.

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 06:15 pm
tiger chubs

The Assam State Zoo in Guwahati welcomed two Royal Bengal tigress babies, bringing the overall number of big cats to nine.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam, shared photos of the cubs on Twitter. Sarma tweeted, “Proud moment for us as tigress Kazi has been blessed with 2 Royal Bengal cubs at Assam State Zoo, Guwahati on Feb 3, 2:30 pm, taking the number of tigers here to 9. We’re committed to the vision of Hon PM Sri @narendramodi of nurturing tiger-friendly ecosystem.

Read more: Watch Video: Chimpanzee mother applies insect to son’s wound

Assam’s Minister of Excise, Forest, Environment, and Fisheries, Parimal Suklabaidya, uploaded CCTV footage of tigress Kazi resting with the cubs. Suklabaidya tweeted, “Footage-Our two new cute guests resting comfortably in their mother’s lap at @assamzoo.We are taking utmost care of Royal Bengal Tigress Kazi & her two new cubs with proper hygiene & food to ensure their good health & safety.

They’ve been dubbed cute and adorable by internet users, one person said, “Sir, it’s very good news for us. Save our Tigers, save the Planet.

Read More

2 hours ago
Amazing Stunt: Man pulls with cool bicycle in the middle of the road

On social media, a video of a middle-aged man performing a fantastic...
3 hours ago
Instagram influencer explains our 'digital Nasha' with phones in a hilarious way

Our cell phone and social media addiction has been eloquently summed up...
3 hours ago
Ranveer Singh shares a video of a little girl channelling Deepika Padukone

'Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela' was released in 2013, but Ranveer Singh and...
4 hours ago
Viral: Chenab Bridge "Engineering marvel" stunning images

Photos of the world's highest railway bridge, which is being built in...
18 hours ago
Wordle Answer Today 9th February #235 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 235 that was released today, February 9,...
20 hours ago
Amar Khan shows off her moves to #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance challenge 

Pakistani celebrities are showing off their dance moves to the #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Hira Mani, Anoushay Abbasi's #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance goes viral
14 mins ago
WATCH: Hira Mani, Anoushay Abbasi’s #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance goes viral

Sohna Tu has got everyone grooving and the #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan challenge has just...
Hijab Row
18 mins ago
Hijab Row: Why are Muslim students protesting in India?

Hijab Row: After student protests over hijabs in schools and colleges, India's...
35 mins ago
Vivo Y12s Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Vivo Y12s costs Rs. 22,499 in Pakistan. The selling pricing of...
WATCH: Makeup artist Babar Zaheer shares a cute video of Sajal Aly
37 mins ago
WATCH: Makeup artist Babar Zaheer shares a cute video of Sajal Aly

Pakistan's top celebrity hair and makeup artist, Babar Zaheer just shared a...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600