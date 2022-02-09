Watch video and photos of Bengal tiger chubs from Guwahati zoo

In August of 2020, Kazi gave birth to two cubs named Sultan and Suresh.

The Assam State Zoo in Guwahati welcomed two Royal Bengal tigress babies, bringing the overall number of big cats to nine.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam, shared photos of the cubs on Twitter. Sarma tweeted, “Proud moment for us as tigress Kazi has been blessed with 2 Royal Bengal cubs at Assam State Zoo, Guwahati on Feb 3, 2:30 pm, taking the number of tigers here to 9. We’re committed to the vision of Hon PM Sri @narendramodi of nurturing tiger-friendly ecosystem.“

