Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 06:15 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Watch video and photos of Bengal tiger cubs from Guwahati zoo

In August of 2020, Kazi gave birth to two cubs named Sultan and Suresh.

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 06:15 pm
tiger chubs

The Assam State Zoo in Guwahati welcomed two Royal Bengal tigress babies, bringing the overall number of big cats to nine.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam, shared photos of the cubs on Twitter. Sarma tweeted, “Proud moment for us as tigress Kazi has been blessed with 2 Royal Bengal cubs at Assam State Zoo, Guwahati on Feb 3, 2:30 pm, taking the number of tigers here to 9. We’re committed to the vision of Hon PM Sri @narendramodi of nurturing tiger-friendly ecosystem.

Read more: Watch Video: Chimpanzee mother applies insect to son’s wound

Assam’s Minister of Excise, Forest, Environment, and Fisheries, Parimal Suklabaidya, uploaded CCTV footage of tigress Kazi resting with the cubs. Suklabaidya tweeted, “Footage-Our two new cute guests resting comfortably in their mother’s lap at @assamzoo.We are taking utmost care of Royal Bengal Tigress Kazi & her two new cubs with proper hygiene & food to ensure their good health & safety.

They’ve been dubbed cute and adorable by internet users, one person said, “Sir, it’s very good news for us. Save our Tigers, save the Planet.

Read More

15 hours ago
Wordle Answer Today 10th February #236 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 236 that was released today, February 10,...
17 hours ago
Syeda Tuba Aamir announces that she is taking Khula from Aamir Liaquat Hussain after 14 month of separation

Syeda Tuba Amir filed’s Khula from Aamir Liaquat after a long separation...
19 hours ago
‘Aurat He Aurat Ki Dushman Hoti Hai?’ Sadaf Kanwal's 'YES' sparks trolls

Actress and model Sadaf Kanwal is under hot water after her clip...
20 hours ago
Amusing Twitter memes on ‘Chocolate Day"

"Chocolate Day,' which occurs in the middle of Valentine's Week. There's no...
20 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: Toddler tells Alexa to play the song 'Vacation' in a cute way

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a toddler...
20 hours ago
Viral: Ganesh Acharya dance to 'Kacha Badam' on 'Oo Antava' choreography

We're sure you've danced to at least one of the three upbeat...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Apple iPhone 8
1 min ago
Apple iPhone 8 Price in Pakistan and Specs

The retail price of the Apple iPhone 8 in Pakistan is Rs....
1 min ago
Aamir Liaquat trends on Twitter after marriage announcement with an 18-year-old

In case you missed it, PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain married the...
thailand
2 mins ago
Thailand’s daily COVID-19 cases rise to 5-month high

BANGKOK - Thailand on Thursday reported 14,822 new COVID-19 cases during the...
moving train
2 mins ago
Passenger falls while deboarding a moving train rescued by RPF officers  

RPF troops at Warangal Railway Station in Telangana worked immediately to save...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600