Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 05:55 pm
Watch Video: Bridge in the UK swept away after a storm.

Bridge

A video of rushing waves sweeping down a tiny bridge in Leeds has gone viral. The video, shared on Twitter by the media, shows debris accumulating near the bridge and the bridge collapsing as a result.

Following the devastation caused by Storm Eunice, another storm, Franklin, slammed the UK, flooding various areas.

Take a look at this video:

Videos of floodwaters rushing down the River Mersey were also posted by the Environment Agency.

Storm Franklin is the third named storm in a week, following Dudley and Eunice. According to the media, three storms have been named in a row for the first time since the storm naming system was adopted in 2015.

