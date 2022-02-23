Watch Video: Bridge in the UK swept away after a storm.
A video of rushing waves sweeping down a tiny bridge in Leeds has gone viral. The video, shared on Twitter by the media, shows debris accumulating near the bridge and the bridge collapsing as a result.
Following the devastation caused by Storm Eunice, another storm, Franklin, slammed the UK, flooding various areas.
Take a look at this video:
This is the shocking moment a small bridge in Leeds was swept away by debris in the water after Storm Eunice battered the country on Friday.
Latest on #StormFranklin: https://t.co/YxYUvns0rD pic.twitter.com/5kvGQLyKoj
— Sky News (@SkyNews) February 21, 2022
Videos of floodwaters rushing down the River Mersey were also posted by the Environment Agency.
Footage from EA Field Operatives as they operate #Didsbury Flood Basin on the #Mersey
Severe Flood Warnings are in place, please follow advice from Emergency Services, and evacuate if asked to do so
Sign up for free Flood warnings: https://t.co/F1wbUHPZe8 #PrepareActSurvive pic.twitter.com/W1xuqzMiky
— Env Agency NW (@EnvAgencyNW) February 20, 2022
The Severe Flood Warnings have been removed for #Didsbury in Greater Manchester.
👉There are still a number of alerts and warnings in place – check the latest Flood alerts and warnings ⚠️- https://t.co/PBFUzEyQ4k (https://t.co/IqXLhbgqmn)#PrepareActSurvive
— Env Agency NW (@EnvAgencyNW) February 21, 2022
Storm Franklin is the third named storm in a week, following Dudley and Eunice. According to the media, three storms have been named in a row for the first time since the storm naming system was adopted in 2015.
