Watch Video: Bridge in the UK swept away after a storm.

A video of rushing waves sweeping down a tiny bridge in Leeds has gone viral. The video, shared on Twitter by the media, shows debris accumulating near the bridge and the bridge collapsing as a result.

Following the devastation caused by Storm Eunice, another storm, Franklin, slammed the UK, flooding various areas.

Take a look at this video:

This is the shocking moment a small bridge in Leeds was swept away by debris in the water after Storm Eunice battered the country on Friday. Latest on #StormFranklin: https://t.co/YxYUvns0rD pic.twitter.com/5kvGQLyKoj — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 21, 2022

Videos of floodwaters rushing down the River Mersey were also posted by the Environment Agency.

Footage from EA Field Operatives as they operate #Didsbury Flood Basin on the #Mersey Severe Flood Warnings are in place, please follow advice from Emergency Services, and evacuate if asked to do so Sign up for free Flood warnings: https://t.co/F1wbUHPZe8 #PrepareActSurvive pic.twitter.com/W1xuqzMiky — Env Agency NW (@EnvAgencyNW) February 20, 2022

The Severe Flood Warnings have been removed for #Didsbury in Greater Manchester. 👉There are still a number of alerts and warnings in place – check the latest Flood alerts and warnings ⚠️- https://t.co/PBFUzEyQ4k (https://t.co/IqXLhbgqmn)#PrepareActSurvive — Env Agency NW (@EnvAgencyNW) February 21, 2022

Storm Franklin is the third named storm in a week, following Dudley and Eunice. According to the media, three storms have been named in a row for the first time since the storm naming system was adopted in 2015.