Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 08:49 pm
Watch Video: Chimpanzee mother applies insect to son’s wound

Chimpanzee

A chimp mother was spotted applying a bug to her son’s wound in a video. It was discovered by researchers from the Ozouga Chimpanzee Project.

When you’ve been hurt, the first thing you should do is clean your wound with a bandage, cotton, and antiseptic solution. Chimpanzees are known to do just that (like, obviously). They tend to manage their wounds in an unusual way. You might be curious as to what they use. To be more specific, insects.

Read more: Zoo barred women after an affair with a chimpanzee

According to the media, Suzee, an adult chimpanzee, the chimp mother, collected a bug and swallowed it before placing it on her infant’s wound. The researchers aren’t sure what kind of insect it is, but they believe it aids in wound cleansing or pain treatment.

Here’s the link to the video:

In the footage, Suzee can be seen looking at her son’s foot and then thinking to herself, “What could I do?” According to the media, she stated.

She added, “Then she looks up, sees the insect, and catches it for her son. This is, for me, especially breathtaking because so many people doubt prosocial abilities in other animals. Suddenly we have a species where we really see individuals caring for others.

