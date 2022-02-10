Desi Dadi Ravi Bala Sharma is a YouTube celebrity whose dance to popular songs is amusing to watch. She’s back with a new video, and this time she completely nailed the Teri Baaton Mein dance challenge.

The video of Ravi Bala, in which she is seen dancing wildly to the beats of the popular song, In a sweatshirt and pyjamas, she joyfully nailed all the strange moves without missing a beat.

Here’s the link to the video that went viral:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Bala Sharma (@ravi.bala.sharma)

Since it was posted online, the video has received over 86k views on Instagram. Ravi Bala’s performance was a hit with the audience, who shared their excitement in the comments section.

Here are a few of the responses: