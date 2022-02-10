Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 07:36 pm
Watch video: Desi Dadi dances on “Teri Baaton Mein” and gets netizens’ love

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 07:36 pm
Desi Dadi

Desi Dadi Ravi Bala Sharma is a YouTube celebrity whose dance to popular songs is amusing to watch. She’s back with a new video, and this time she completely nailed the Teri Baaton Mein dance challenge. 

The video of Ravi Bala, in which she is seen dancing wildly to the beats of the popular song, In a sweatshirt and pyjamas, she joyfully nailed all the strange moves without missing a beat.

Read more: WATCH VIDEO: US Dad Ricky Pond and an Assamese influencer excite fans with a dancing performance on Teri Baaton Mein

Here’s the link to the video that went viral:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ravi Bala Sharma (@ravi.bala.sharma)

Since it was posted online, the video has received over 86k views on Instagram. Ravi Bala’s performance was a hit with the audience, who shared their excitement in the comments section.

Here are a few of the responses:

