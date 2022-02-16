Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 05:14 pm
Watch Video: Desi Dadi dances to Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Dholida

Desi Dadi

Desi Dadi Impresses The Internet With Her Energy While Dancing To Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Dholida.

Many viral videos of elderly people dancing energetically have proven that age is just a number. The Dancing Dadi, who has been wowed by her incredible skills on the internet, embodies the essence of this term. She’s back, this time with a whole new viral video.

In her new dance video, Ravi Bala Sharma, 63, can be seen dancing to Alia Bhatt’s song “Dholida” from Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Read more: Watch video: Desi Dadi dances on “Teri Baaton Mein” and gets netizens’ love

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, which is set to be released on February 25, has already generated a lot of buzz online thanks to its songs and dialogues.

Sharma appears in the video with her hair in a bun and wearing a gorgeous saree.

She captioned the video, “This Valentine season im going DHOLIDA!!! Because my first love is folk music and dance. Happy Valentine’s Day to all my bachchas,” Also in the caption, she mentioned Alia Bhatt and Bhansali Productions.

Here is the link to the video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ravi Bala Sharma (@ravi.bala.sharma)

Sharma’s vibrant dance wowed viewers, who expressed their gratitude in the comments section.

