Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 05:32 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Watch Video: Dolphin and a humpback whale were seen whirling together

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 05:32 pm
dolphin

A photographer from Hawaii, Jacob VanderVelde, captured the “unique and magical” sight of a humpback whale and dolphin whirling together on a drone camera on the US’ North Shore.

In the 39-second video, VanderVelde also talks about his own experience. “On a scale of one to 10, it would be a 12.”

He added, “It’s a magic moment, I will never forget what just happened yesterday.”

VanderVelde took the photo around 300 yards off Shark’s Cove. According to the media, he said that seeing whales is frequent, but seeing the two animals made his mouth “dropped to the floor.”

Read more: Photographer catches heaven for endangered bird

Watch the following video below:

VanderVelde told the media, “I’m a Hawaii photographer and that’s what I do is I ride waves, I shoot waves, everything around the ocean is waves, so when this happened, it probably was the biggest moment of my life.”

The incredible video has been viewed over 3,500 times. A user stated in the comment section, “I can predict this video will win the best photographer with animals award at the end of the year … something like you would expect from National Geographic or the SmithsonianNice Job!!!!

 

Read More

32 mins ago
Viral: A couple from Tamil Nadu hosts a metaverse wedding reception

A Tamil Nadu bride and husband made history when they hosted India's...
39 mins ago
Alia Bhatt expresses her desire to work with Pushpa star Allu Arjun

Alia Bhatt has expressed her excitement at the prospect of working with...
3 hours ago
Fashion Designer thought no one would wear her pantsuit, then see what happened

The most unexpected of clothing frequently become fashionable in the world of...
4 hours ago
Nigerian artist uses her body as a canvas to create portraits

Oni Mary Ayomide, a talented makeup artist, uses a variety of mediums...
17 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: Dog recovered after falling down 200-ft cliff

A touching video of a dog reuniting with its owner's family after...
17 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: Woman Makes a Saree of potato Chips Packets Netizens Divided 

If someone were to compile a list of the most popular and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

1 min ago
Rita Ora is to join the Beauty and the Beast Series

We just reviewed the cast roster, and there's someone we didn't see...
4 mins ago
Lamar Odom talks about son’s death on Celebrity Big Brother Show

Lamar Odom talked about his late son Jayden’s death with his Celebrity Big...
Sushmita Sen
7 mins ago
Watch Sushmita Sen responds to her baby niece enjoying Chunari Chunari

Sushmita Sen has reacted to a post by her sister-in-law and fellow...
Ayesha Omar is setting fitness goals in this intense workout video
7 mins ago
Ayesha Omar is setting fitness goals in this intense workout video

Ayesha Omar is setting tough fitness standards for her fans, as her recent...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600