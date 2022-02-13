Watch Video: Zoo hires a Marvin Gaye to sing for the monkeys

In order to increase the number of endangered monkeys, a British zoo hired a Marvin Gaye impersonator to visit the area and sing love songs.

David Largie, an accomplished Marvin Gaye impersonator, performed songs from the soul legend’s catalogue inside the Barbary macaque habitat at the Trentham Monkey Forest in Stafford, England, including “Let’s Get It On” and “Sexual Healing.”

According to Lovatt, when the monkeys’ birthing season arrives in late spring or early summer, zookeepers want to find out if the visit had any effect on them.

Park Director Matt Lovatt stated on the zoo’s website, “We thought it could be a creative way to encourage our females to show a little affection to males that might not have been so lucky in love.”

He added, “Females in season mate with several males so paternity among our furry residents is never known. Each birth is vital to the species with Barbary macaques being classed as endangered.”