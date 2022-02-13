Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 08:28 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Watch Video: Zoo hires a Marvin Gaye to sing for the monkeys

Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 08:28 pm
Marvin Gaye

In order to increase the number of endangered monkeys, a British zoo hired a Marvin Gaye impersonator to visit the area and sing love songs.

David Largie, an accomplished Marvin Gaye impersonator, performed songs from the soul legend’s catalogue inside the Barbary macaque habitat at the Trentham Monkey Forest in Stafford, England, including “Let’s Get It On” and “Sexual Healing.”

Read more: Viral video: Monkeys stunned to see magic tricks by the visitor in zoo

According to Lovatt, when the monkeys’ birthing season arrives in late spring or early summer, zookeepers want to find out if the visit had any effect on them.

Park Director Matt Lovatt stated on the zoo’s website, “We thought it could be a creative way to encourage our females to show a little affection to males that might not have been so lucky in love.”

He added, “Females in season mate with several males so paternity among our furry residents is never known. Each birth is vital to the species with Barbary macaques being classed as endangered.”

Read More

1 hour ago
Alia Bhatt reveals next 10-year plan is to build her production house

With Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt is preparing for her first major theatrical...
2 hours ago
Valentine’s Day 2022: Here are some wishes you should send to your loved ones

The Valentine's Day season has arrived. While expressing love does not require...
2 hours ago
Muslim Father-Son take care of Hindu Temple in J&K

In Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, a speech and hearing impaired Muslim father...
2 hours ago
Woman dies in her son's arms during his Baarat

The bridegroom's mother died after collapsing in his arms while dancing during...
2 hours ago
In a viral video, a SpiceJet flight attendant dances to AP Dhillon's Excuses. The internet adores it.

Excuses by P Dhillon has practically blossomed online, and that is a...
3 hours ago
Urwa Hocane shares adorable moments with mother in a matching outfit

Urwa Hocane was recently photographed with her mother, who lives in Australia....

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Hailey Bieber
9 mins ago
Justin and Hailey Bieber appear depressed as they attend Drake’s concert following the terrible incident

Justin Bieber and his model wife Hailey Bieber attended a star-studded Drake...
Taliban criticizes U.S. president's decision splitting Afghan assets
9 mins ago
Taliban criticizes U.S. president’s decision splitting Afghan assets

KABUL, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- A Taliban political spokesman has criticized U.S....
LQ VS QG
11 mins ago
PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators set 152-run target for Lahore Qalandars | QG VS LQ

QG VS LQ: Quetta Gladiators set 142-run target for the Lahore Qalandars...
Roundup: Canada's largest province declares state of emergency to help end truckers' protest
23 mins ago
Roundup: Canada’s largest province declares state of emergency to help end truckers’ protest

OTTAWA, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600