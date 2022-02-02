Watch: woman throws her 3-year-old daughter into Zoo’s Bear Pit

A terrifying video has emerged of a mother throwing her 3-year-old kid into a bear pit at a zoo in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Attempted murder is currently being investigated against the woman.

As per the media, the clip shows the woman throwing her toddler over the railing into a 16-foot-deep pit, which is home to Zuzu, a gigantic brown bear.

Onlookers were helpless, even attempting to stop the mother from abandoning her child. After the small girl landed in the cage’s trench, witnesses say Zuzu approached her and sniffed her.

The mother has been arrested and is being held. She is charged with attempted murder and faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison if convicted.

Thankfully, zookeepers were able to entice the bear into a secure portion of the cage before rushing to help the young girl.

According to a zoo spokeswoman, “A young woman threw a little girl down into a brown bear’s enclosure, in front of all the visitors.” It was completely unclear what her motive was.“

She added: ‘We are scared to even think how this would end if the bear were to react at the toddler as its prey.”

A 30-year-old woman who had been in depression after her spouse left her to work in Russia to escape poverty. She is currently living with her two children and father as a university instructor.

Here’s the link to the video: