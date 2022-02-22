Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 07:14 pm
Woman sets Guinness World Record by jumping on a rope in high heels

Guinness World Records’ official shared a video on their Instagram account in which Olga can be seen neatly hopping on the rope while wearing high heels.

While some ladies find walking in high heels challenging, this one recently established a new world record. Olga Henry, an athlete, made history when she established a Guinness World Record for the most bum bounces on a slackline while wearing high heels. She did it in less than a minute and showed off her skills on the beach in Santa Monica, California.

Read more: Viral Video: Girl does a beautiful dance move while wearing a Skirt & High Heels

The video link is given below:

Since it was posted online, the video has received over 3 lakh views. The woman’s talent shocked netizens, who showered her with admiration in the comments section.

Here are a few of the responses:

