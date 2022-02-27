World Record: An Iraqi man balances 18 eggs on back of his hand

According to Guinness, Ibrahim Sadeq took on the record in Nasiriyha, Iraq, and equaled the one previously set by Jack Harris of the United Kingdom in May 2020, making him the new co-holder of the record.

Sadeq became interested in balancing after watching a video of a man stacking rocks in nature.

Sadeq told Guinness, “It was amazing to watch,” He added, “I started balancing stuff around me and discovered that I was really good at it. After a while, I became even faster in balancing than the people I watched online.”

Sadeq stated that he practised four days per week in preparation for his attempt at the world record.

He further stated, “You need to have a high level of focus when attempting such a record, which is difficult to achieve.”

Added, “Add to that the pain and pressure your hands go through, I needed to be ready for that moment,” He said, “I can’t easily describe the secret behind the art of balancing, but what I can say is that it needs a lot of patience, focus and a sense of calmness.”

Sadeq had to hold the eggs for at least five seconds without dropping

See the video here: