7-year-old boy sets a world record by identifying DC Comics characters

This young man from Tamil Nadu has set a Guinness World Record during an event in Chennai last month, Nidish identified the figures, which included Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Joker, and others, as they were shown on a screen.

Nidish V B, a seven-year-old Tamil Nadu boy, put in a month of hard work and now holds the Guinness World Record for identifying 60 DC Comics characters in one minute.

According to Guinness World Record shared on their website, “The most DC characters identified in one minute is 60, and was achieved by Nidhish.V.B (India) in Tamil Nadu, India, on 19 February 2022. Nidhish is a big fan of the DC series.”

Raj Kamal, a Tamil actor, posted photos of himself with the GWR holder. Kamal wrote on Instagram, “So proud of this little boy…For getting@guinnessworldrecords Much more to go da magane My dear.”