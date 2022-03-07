Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 07:58 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

7-year-old boy sets a world record by identifying DC Comics characters

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 07:58 pm
world record
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

This young man from Tamil Nadu has set a Guinness World Record during an event in Chennai last month, Nidish identified the figures, which included Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Joker, and others, as they were shown on a screen.

Nidish V B, a seven-year-old Tamil Nadu boy, put in a month of hard work and now holds the Guinness World Record for identifying 60 DC Comics characters in one minute.

Read more: World Record: A guinea pig from North Carolina performs antics

According to Guinness World Record shared on their website, “The most DC characters identified in one minute is 60, and was achieved by Nidhish.V.B (India) in Tamil Nadu, India, on 19 February 2022. Nidhish is a big fan of the DC series.”

Raj Kamal, a Tamil actor, posted photos of himself with the GWR holder. Kamal wrote on Instagram, “So proud of this little boy…For getting@guinnessworldrecords Much more to go da magane My dear.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by rajkamal (@rajkamal.actor)

Read More

31 mins ago
Deepika Padukone to Karisma Kapoor, who wore sheer organza saree better?

Sabyasachi Mukherjee is a well-known designer in the Indian fashion industry. The...
40 mins ago
Dwayne Bravo grooves on Dance Meri Rani hook step with a friend

There's no doubt that Guru Randhawa's hit song 'Dance Meri Rani', which...
43 mins ago
Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood's 'pin drop silence' on The Kashmir Files

On Sunday morning, Kangana Ranaut resorted to social media to express her...
1 hour ago
Shilpa Shetty shares a photo of binge-eating with Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday joined Shilpa Shetty for her latest Sunday...
1 hour ago
Netizens impressed: A musician played Pink Panther's theme song on the sitar

We have the perfect video to show you how the internet is...
1 hour ago
Roman Abramovich is romantically linked to a 25-year-old Ukrainian actress Alexandra Korendyuk

TYCOON Roman Abramovich is romantically linked to a stunning 25-year-old actress with...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Brett Renaud
1 min ago
US journalist Brett Renaud was KILLED by Russia’s forces as they attacked a military base near Poland

According to Kyiv police, an American journalist was killed by Russian troops...
Malaika Arora
3 mins ago
Malaika Arora flaunts her new hairstyle in the latest video

Malaika Arora, a Bollywood diva, has a knack for winning our hearts...
Ukrainian girl
4 mins ago
Thrilling situation As a judge rules that she can travel to Kyiv to rescue her, a Ukrainian girl begs her mother in Britain to “take me away.”

A HEARTBREAKING video, which a judge saw before allowing a mother to...
Princess Charlene of Monaco reunites with her twins
5 mins ago
Princess Charlene of Monaco reunites with her twins

Charlene is a former Olympic swimmer and Princess of Monaco. Albert II,...
Adsence Ad 300X600