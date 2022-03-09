Bodybuilding contest debut of Slap Fighting Championship in Ohio

The Arnold Schwarzenegger-founded Slap Fighting Championship made its debut in Ohio at a bodybuilding competition. After an announcement by Schwarzenegger and YouTube star Logan Paul, the Arnold Classic, an annual bodybuilding competition in Columbus, conducted its first Slap Fighting Championship.

Read more: Video: Girl beats policeman in Lahore

To win the slap war, male and female contenders of various weight classes took turns slapping each other in the face with open hands. Adrianna Sledz won the women’s division, while Dawid “Zales” Zalewski won the men’s super heavyweight division via TKO.

Watch the video here: