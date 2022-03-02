Adsence Ads 300X250
02nd Mar, 2022. 07:20 pm
David Warner’s choice of this Akshay Kumar song has gone viral

02nd Mar, 2022. 07:20 pm
David Warner
Australian cricketer David Warner routinely posted Instagram videos of Indian music and movie lines. Warner, who choreographed actor Akshay Kumar’s signature dance in the upcoming Bollywood film Bachchan Paandey‘s song Maar Khayegaa, seemed amused by the film.

Warner is seen in the video powerfully imitating the movie actor’s actions. Wait until the conclusion of the video, when his altered cold eyes terrify viewers as he lip-syncs Maar Khayegaa.

Read more: Viral video: David Warner and his daughter nail the Pushpa’s Flower Samjhe Kya dialogue

Take a look at this video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

When Warner switched from Telugu to English, netizens were taken away. “Friendship broken with Tollywood, now Bollywood is my best friend!” one user commented.

Former West Indies captain and Trinidadian cricketer Dwayne John Bravo has also followed suit. The video of him dancing to the Maar Khayegaa song got over 1 lakh likes on Instagram.

The song “Maar Khayegaa,” shot on Akshay Kumar, provides insight into the mind of Bachchan Pandey, the character he plays in the film.Vikram Montrose composed the song, which was performed by Farhad Bhiwandiwala and Vikram Montrose.

