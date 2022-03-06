#DriveLikeALady: Lady drives a bus for the first time and saves the life of the driver
Women have a reputation for being bad drivers, which is one of many preconceptions about them. With a video in their most recent commercial, Kotak General Insurance Company Limited attempted to dispute this.
The video, which lasts 1 minute and 21 seconds, shows a group of women having fun on a bus that suddenly comes to a halt after the driver passes out. A woman sits in the driver’s seat, steadfastly driving the bus to a hospital with no help in sight.
The brief clip is a homage to Yogita Satav, a 42-year-old Pune woman who made news after driving a minibus with 20 passengers for around 25 kilometres when the driver was unconscious.
According to Kotak General Insurance, Read the caption of the video, “Women can’t drive, you’ve heard this stereotype. It’s time to unhear it. We present to you a story of a courageous woman who took the wheel in the face of adversity. A story that will empower and inspire you to #DriveLikeALady #KotakGeneralInsurance #InternationalWomensWeek #WomensDay #BreakTheBias.”
