Women have a reputation for being bad drivers, which is one of many preconceptions about them. With a video in their most recent commercial, Kotak General Insurance Company Limited attempted to dispute this.

The video, which lasts 1 minute and 21 seconds, shows a group of women having fun on a bus that suddenly comes to a halt after the driver passes out. A woman sits in the driver’s seat, steadfastly driving the bus to a hospital with no help in sight.

Read more: Who is the Saudi business tycoon viral online for marrying her driver?

The brief clip is a homage to Yogita Satav, a 42-year-old Pune woman who made news after driving a minibus with 20 passengers for around 25 kilometres when the driver was unconscious. Watch the video here: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kotak General Insurance (@kotakgeneral)

According to Kotak General Insurance, Read the caption of the video, “Women can’t drive, you’ve heard this stereotype. It’s time to unhear it. We present to you a story of a courageous woman who took the wheel in the face of adversity. A story that will empower and inspire you to #DriveLikeALady #KotakGeneralInsurance #InternationalWomensWeek #WomensDay #BreakTheBias.”