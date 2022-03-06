Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 08:08 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

#DriveLikeALady: Lady drives a bus for the first time and saves the life of the driver

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 08:08 pm
Lady drives
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Women have a reputation for being bad drivers, which is one of many preconceptions about them. With a video in their most recent commercial, Kotak General Insurance Company Limited attempted to dispute this.

The video, which lasts 1 minute and 21 seconds, shows a group of women having fun on a bus that suddenly comes to a halt after the driver passes out. A woman sits in the driver’s seat, steadfastly driving the bus to a hospital with no help in sight.

Read more: Who is the Saudi business tycoon viral online for marrying her driver?

The brief clip is a homage to Yogita Satav, a 42-year-old Pune woman who made news after driving a minibus with 20 passengers for around 25 kilometres when the driver was unconscious.

Watch the video here:

According to Kotak General Insurance, Read the caption of the video, “Women can’t drive, you’ve heard this stereotype. It’s time to unhear it. We present to you a story of a courageous woman who took the wheel in the face of adversity. A story that will empower and inspire you to #DriveLikeALady #KotakGeneralInsurance #InternationalWomensWeek #WomensDay #BreakTheBias.”

Read More

37 mins ago
John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez's Attack Part 1 trailer to out tomorrow

John Abraham has been generating a lot of attention for his amazing...
44 mins ago
Taimur Ali Khan shows his 'Nawab Side' in an adorable photo

Taimur Ali Khan is one of Bollywood's most well-known star kids. Although...
56 mins ago
Ranveer Singh flaunts his abs in his latest gym picture

Ranveer Singh is one of the most talented performers in Bollywood, and...
59 mins ago
Viral Video: Dog constantly go to the terrace to stare at 'Cute Neighbour'

Do you remember your first crush or getting butterflies in your stomach...
1 hour ago
Khushi Kapoor shares adorable picture of Janhvi Kapoor with cute birthday note

Janhvi Kapoor turns 25 today, and the actress has been bombarded with birthday...
1 hour ago
Arjun Kapoor wishes Janhvi Kapoor as she turns 25, 'I know I wasn’t around'

Janhvi Kapoor turns 25 today, and the actress has been bombarded with...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

12 mins ago
Dananeer Mobeen’s new photos in all brown dress will surely steal your heart

Dananeer Mobeen is a well-known model from Pakistan and rose to fame...
Economic Watch: Oil prices expected to rise after new highs as Russia-Ukraine conflict rages on
12 mins ago
Economic Watch: Oil prices expected to rise after new highs as Russia-Ukraine conflict rages on

LONDON, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Another strong week for oil ended as...
Sania Mirza has a cool glittery OOTD vibe in recent pictures
13 mins ago
Sania Mirza has a cool glittery OOTD vibe in recent pictures

Sania Mirza, the Indian tennis star and wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib...
Kiara Advani
13 mins ago
Kiara Advani applies ‘nazar ka tikka’ on sister on her wedding day

Kiara Advani is overjoyed since her sister Ishita Advani has started a...
Adsence Ad 300X600