Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 07:18 pm
Dwayne Bravo grooves on Dance Meri Rani hook step with a friend

There’s no doubt that Guru Randhawa’s hit song ‘Dance Meri Rani’, which features Nora Fatehi, has gone viral. The song is a tremendous sensation, particularly on Instagram, where individuals can be seen dancing to the catchy rhythm.

In the now-viral video, Dwayne John Bravo, commonly known as DJ Bravo, can be seen dancing to the upbeat tune with a buddy named Ana. Both of them appeared to be having a great time while dancing.

Read more: Russian girl’s performance of ‘Dance Meri Rani’ impresses Nora Fatehi

The caption of the post read, “Just having some fun to Dance Meri Rani with my superstar DJ friend @djanamusic. Just our version of the dance.”

Here’s the link to the video that went viral:

Since it was posted online, the video has received over 2 million views. Dwayne’s performance wowed online viewers, who praised him in the comments section.

