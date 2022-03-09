Hilarious video of snake charmer playing the flute in front of store

The internet is full of fascinating videos that will keep you entertained for hours. On the internet, a video of a snake charmer playing the flute outside a store has surfaced. You’ll burst out laughing at what occurs next.

It’s safe to infer that the snake charmer was summoned to entice the snake to go in this video. The charmer continues to play the flute for a long time until a man emerges from the shop, performing a naagin dance.

Read more: Viral video: Snake handler captures the cobra even after being bitten

The man, imitating a snake, continues to dance to the charmer’s flute, leaving the audience in splits. The charmer flees when he sees him dancing in such a crazy manner.

The video was posted to the bhutni ke memes on the Instagram account.

Here’s the link to the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhutni_ke (@bhutni_ke_memes)

The video has garnered over 4,000 likes and a flurry of amusing comments and responses. One user commented, “Yeh toh cobra nikla.”