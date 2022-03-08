Little girl enters the frame while journalist reports on Ukraine refugee crisis

A lovely moment of a journalist engaging with a toddler at a refugee camp has gone viral as terrible photographs and videos of women and children fleeing war-hit Ukraine have emerged amid the Russian invasion.

In the video, a tiny girl walks into the frame while reporter Ellison Barber is reporting on the more than 1.5 million refugees who have already fled Ukraine since the war began.

Barber was filming a documentary about life in Polish camps, where a massive influx of Ukrainian immigrants occurs on a daily basis.

Barber said in a clip that also aired on MSNBC, “We’ve spoken to some people here today who told us they left now because they were trying to really wait until the very last minute,” She added, “They did not want to go.”

As a happy little girl with a football joined the scene, Barber spoke about how the location was fixed up by the Polish government and volunteer services. The TV journalist said, “gently touched the girl’s beanie as she introduced her, “one of our friends we’ve been playing soccer with all morning.”

the best interruption of a live shot I’ve ever had on @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/nGy4JQJuSU — Ellison Barber (@ellisonbarber) March 6, 2022

The journalist shared the video on Twitter, with a caption reading, “The best interruption of a live shot I’ve ever had on @MSNBC,” Barber later shared a selfie of herself with the Polish border girl on Twitter.

Many others were brought to tears when they watched Barber acknowledge the child and not grow angry at the interruption to her work.

The human spirit is hard to beat.#StandingWithUkraine 🇺🇦☮️ https://t.co/I0ocv4fwoR — Andrea Rowe (@AndyRowe8880) March 6, 2022

@ellisonbarber i don't know you. I see this & say you're a professional with real people hoping to stay alive in a war. Thanks for giving that child your time. You've given her peace. the world needs more #care for each other. Stay safe! https://t.co/zNhFH70Zv9 — Jim Birkemeyer (@Birkrjradio) March 6, 2022