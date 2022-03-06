Man threatens to split up with girlfriend until she deletes an Instagram selfie

The internet is well-known for giving “relationship objectives,” but it may also highlight the bad sides of relationships. A recent TikTok video released by @hteesheee highlighted her ex-controlling partner’s behaviour, prompting internet people to talk about toxic relationships.

@hteesheee shared a screenshot of an ex-boyfriend message’s demanding that she take down the now-viral selfie she posted on Instagram. the man attached a photo of a five-minute timer, with the text, “If I don’t see this gone in the next 5 min before 1:40 pm I’m done.”

Read more: Deepika Padukone opens up on being cheated by Ranbir Kapoor

Before she could respond, her ex-boyfriend texted her again, implying that they had broken up. In his text, he added, “This message was followed by another text. “You don’t have to be a burden with me anymore, you can do whatever you want.”

@hteesheee captioned the video while sharing the texts, “People that are saying Euphoria is dramatic but I had to deal with this”.

Netizens shared their own stories about dominant and difficult spouses after seeing the film, which rapidly went viral. The video immediately crossed 6.5 lakh views on TikTok.