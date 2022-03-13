Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 05:45 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Many vehicles are in line outside McDonald’s as they decide to shut down outlets in Russia

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 05:45 pm
McDonald's
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

For the time being, McDonald’s announced earlier this week that all of its 850 locations in Russia will close and cease operations for the time being. Due to economic concerns and sanctions, Russia has imposed restrictions on the purchase of essentials, while locals rush to stores to stock up.

McDonald’s, Exxon-Mobil, General Electric, and Netflix are just a few of the firms that have recently stopped doing business in Russia. For the time being, though, the fast-food titan has said that it will continue to pay its 62,000 Russian employees.

Read more: Netizens go crazy over McDonald’s China’s New Coriander Ice Cream Sundae

In Moscow, people raced to queue up outside a McDonald’s outlet to obtain what they believe will be their last McDonald’s meal until the chain decides to reopen its outlets amid panic buying and McDonald’s also declaring that it is closing down.

In a video that went viral on Twitter, a large queue of infinite cars can be seen aligned towards a restaurant in Moscow in a video. The camera pans around to reveal a sea of automobiles stretching as far as the eye can reach.

Check out the video below:

Read More

1 hour ago
Mother performs a prank on her son by hiding among ladies in the same sarees

On social media, a touching video of a small boy being pranked...
2 hours ago
Comedian: Johny Lever tries wasabi for the first time

The 64-year-old comedian tries, for the first time, the Japanese paste wasabi...
2 hours ago
Watch: A bride's shot fires after her marriage goes viral

When it comes to big marriage, celebratory gunfire is still very popular...
14 hours ago
Elon Musk is in in 'on-off relationship' with Australian actress Natasha Bassett

According to a new report, business magnate Elon Musk is in a...
15 hours ago
Former Miss Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna 'poses with a rifle' and blasts invading Russians, declaring that "anyone crossing the border will be killed."

A PREVIOUS Miss Ukraine was photographed holding a rifle as she warned...
17 hours ago
Ukrainian military issues a warning The "Ghost of Kiev" is "coming for Russia's soul."

Ukraine's armed forces warned Russia on Friday that the Ghost of Kyiv,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Kerala Lottery Result today on, 13 March 2022
9 mins ago
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 13 March 2022

KR-540 Winners List: Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 11.3.22, Kerala Lottery Today...
Nagaland Lottery result on, 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Winner List on, 13 March 2022
23 mins ago
Nagaland Lottery result on, 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Winner List on, 13 March 2022

Nagaland Lottery result held today on 13 March 2022. Today 1 PM,...
PM Imran Khan
24 mins ago
PM Imran Khan says he came into politics to make Pakistanis a nation, not to reduce inflation

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said that he had come into...
Halamithi Habibo
39 mins ago
Watch: Foreigners groove on Thalapathy Vijay’s Halamithi Habibo

In this viral video, foreigners dance on Thalapathy Vijay's Halamithi Habibo from...
Adsence Ad 300X600