For the time being, McDonald’s announced earlier this week that all of its 850 locations in Russia will close and cease operations for the time being. Due to economic concerns and sanctions, Russia has imposed restrictions on the purchase of essentials, while locals rush to stores to stock up.

McDonald’s, Exxon-Mobil, General Electric, and Netflix are just a few of the firms that have recently stopped doing business in Russia. For the time being, though, the fast-food titan has said that it will continue to pay its 62,000 Russian employees.

In Moscow, people raced to queue up outside a McDonald’s outlet to obtain what they believe will be their last McDonald’s meal until the chain decides to reopen its outlets amid panic buying and McDonald’s also declaring that it is closing down.

In a video that went viral on Twitter, a large queue of infinite cars can be seen aligned towards a restaurant in Moscow in a video. The camera pans around to reveal a sea of automobiles stretching as far as the eye can reach.

Check out the video below: