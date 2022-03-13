On social media, a touching video of a small boy being pranked by his mother has gone viral.

The video was shared to Instagram by the user ‘status.fan.tranding’. It quickly went viral, with over 18 million views and 660k likes in just a few days.

A child is seen entering a room occupied by four women dressed in matching yellow-orange sarees. Under their ghunghats, their faces are all covered.

The mother of the boy has sought sanctuary among the women. All of the women are trying to confuse him by beckoning him to them.

When the youngster approached a woman, he immediately recognised her as not being his ‘mumma’ when she lifted him up. The other women reply, ‘Come to mumma.’ When he recognises his mother, he joyfully gets down on her knee and embraces him. One of the sweetest Indian mother pranks I’ve ever seen.

