Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 04:24 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Mother performs a prank on her son by hiding among ladies in the same sarees

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 04:24 pm
Mother
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

On social media, a touching video of a small boy being pranked by his mother has gone viral.

The video was shared to Instagram by the user ‘status.fan.tranding’. It quickly went viral, with over 18 million views and 660k likes in just a few days.

A child is seen entering a room occupied by four women dressed in matching yellow-orange sarees. Under their ghunghats, their faces are all covered.

The mother of the boy has sought sanctuary among the women. All of the women are trying to confuse him by beckoning him to them.

Read more: Mom pranks on her pregnant daughter’s gender reveal party

When the youngster approached a woman, he immediately recognised her as not being his ‘mumma’ when she lifted him up. The other women reply, ‘Come to mumma.’ When he recognises his mother, he joyfully gets down on her knee and embraces him. One of the sweetest Indian mother pranks I’ve ever seen.

The following is a link to a viral video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SFT (@status.fan.tranding)

Read More

14 hours ago
Former Miss Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna 'poses with a rifle' and blasts invading Russians, declaring that "anyone crossing the border will be killed."

A PREVIOUS Miss Ukraine was photographed holding a rifle as she warned...
15 hours ago
Ukrainian military issues a warning The "Ghost of Kiev" is "coming for Russia's soul."

Ukraine's armed forces warned Russia on Friday that the Ghost of Kyiv,...
16 hours ago
Is THIS proof that the Kyiv Ghost exists? Ukraine's military releases a photo of a pilot who shot down ten Russian fighter planes during the war

It was thought that a mysterious Ukrainian pilot who shot down up...
16 hours ago
Wordle Answer Today 13th March #267 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 267 that was released today, 13th March,...
17 hours ago
'Shab-e-Barat Main BOL' The biggest transmission of the night

Pakistan's most popular channel 'Bol Entertainment' is hosting a special transmission for...
18 hours ago
Alia Bhatt to take her Bollywood journey to Hollywood

Alia Bhatt is scheduled to make her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

13 mins ago
More tax exemptions to be abolished soon: chairman FBR

LAHORE: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Dr Muhammad Ashfaq on Sunday...
Johny Lever
42 mins ago
Comedian: Johny Lever tries wasabi for the first time

The 64-year-old comedian tries, for the first time, the Japanese paste wasabi...
PM Imran Khan
45 mins ago
Govt will not allow any militia to take law into its hands, warns Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said the government would...
marriage
1 hour ago
Watch: A bride’s shot fires after her marriage goes viral

When it comes to big marriage, celebratory gunfire is still very popular...
Adsence Ad 300X600