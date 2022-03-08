Netizens are in tears: a Ukrainian girl sings “Let It Go” in a bomb shelter

A heartbreaking video of a small girl singing a song in a bomb shelter has surfaced from war-torn Ukraine. Amelia, a young girl, performed “Let It Go,” a song by Idina Menzel from the hit Disney film Frozen. Marta Smekhova, a bomb bunker worker, captured the footage and shared it on Facebook.

The mom stated that she couldn’t just “pass by in silent” as the small child sang the song in her lovely voice.

She stated, “Even men couldn’t hold back tears.”

As the audience grows silent, Amelia is seen performing the song in Ukrainian. At such times, hearing the girl sing makes a woman cry. Several more people are spotted wiping tears from their eyes as well.

The video was shared with the song’s vocalist as it garnered popularity on social media, “We see you. We really, really see you,” Idina Menzel sent out a tweet with blue and yellow hearts, the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

On Twitter, the video has over 12 million views, 288k likes, and 60k retweets.

