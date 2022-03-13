Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 06:43 pm
Netizens impressed: A musician played Pink Panther’s theme song on the sitar

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 06:43 pm
Pink Panther's theme song
We have the perfect video to show you how the internet is a treasure mine of mind-blowing material. In a video that has gone viral online, a musician recreated The Pink Panther’s theme song on a sitar.

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is an artist residing in New York. According to his Instagram bio, he is also a music producer and a disciple of world-renowned sitar artist Pandit Ravi Shankar. He originally shared the video on Instagram in February of last year, and then again on March 10. The sound of the popular theme music played on a sitar is simply too incredible to ignore.

Read more: Watch: A musician composes a Badshah song in 2 minutes and “nearly cracks it”

In a brief video that has gone viral, he performed the iconic theme song on a sitar and perfectly nailed it. He didn’t miss a single beat of The Pink Panther’s theme, and we’re sure you’ll be playing it over and over. The caption of the video reads, “Pink Panther theme on the sitar.”

Here’s the link to the viral video:

The video had 160k views after it was released online. The sitar cover was well received by netizens, with many applauding him in the comments section.

