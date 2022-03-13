Netizens surprised: Strange ‘furry green snake’ discovered in Thailand

On the internet, a video of a strange-looking ‘furry green snake’ has been spreading. The footage shows a two-foot-long monster moving within a vessel. Its fur has a fascinating zig-zag pattern to it.

The snake was discovered in Thailand’s Sakhon Nakhon province by a 49-year-old local named Tu. The clip’s date, precise location, and validity, however, have yet to be confirmed, according to reports. While investigators try to identify the creature, it has been housed in Tu’s home.

Tu’s 30-year-old niece as stating, “I have never seen a snake that looked like this before. My family and I thought it would be useful to let people find out what it is and research about it.”

Read more: Hilarious video of snake charmer playing the flute in front of store

According to media, Sam Chatfield, snake species coordinator at Wildlife ARC on the NSW Central Coast, “The scales are on top of the skin and mostly made of keratin. It’s like having a layer on top of the skin and when they shed they’re shedding the outside of those scales.”

Chatfield added, ”Next time it sheds it (the algae layer) will come off.”

Masked water snake is another name for a puff-faced water snake. They are a snake species belonging to the Homalopsidae family that can be found in Southeast Asia’s tropical regions.

Watch the video here: