Nigerian designer made sustainable cloths with plastic, textile waste

Some designers are providing imaginative ideas that mix sustainability with fashion in a world where fast fashion is usually regarded as one of the most polluting sectors. One of these designers is Nigerian Adejoke Lasisi.

She works at a company ‘Planet 3R’ which recycles plastic waste into environmentally friendly products, makes a variety of fashionable items out of discarded 90% plastic and 10% textiles waste.

Lasisi makes aso-oke, a traditional Yoruba fabric, out of shredded plastic and textile waste. She then makes purses, dresses, and other fashion items out of the newly generated recycled cloth and she gathers polythenes, plastic bottles, and packaging, which she then dries and discards.

As Lasisi told the media, “In the community where I stay I realised that many people just dump their waste you know, to the extent of burning these and these have negative impacts on our environment and health.”

She added, “So I thought of how can I take care of these wastes with the skills that I already acquired from my mum which is the weaving skills, then I started using the waste that was the problem in the community and started creating opportunities from it in such a way that we now create products and at the same time create empowerment opportunities.”

