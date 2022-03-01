Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 06:49 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Russian missile strikes in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, building goes up in flames

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 06:49 pm
Russian missile
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

A video of a Russian missile striking an administrative building in Kharkiv was uploaded on Twitter by Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Russia has started targeting residential and administrative buildings in Ukraine’s two main cities, Kyiv and Kharkiv, and the situation appears to be worsening.

In particular, Russia’s assault on Ukraine is now on its sixth day, with a mile-long convoy of Russian tanks and armoured vehicles pushing on Kyiv and ground battle intensifying.

The video was shared by Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry and Tweeted, “Russia is waging war in violation of international humanitarian law. Kills civilians, destroys civilian infrastructure. Russiaʼs main target is large cities that are now fired at by its missiles. Kharkiv, Administration building.”

Read more: The Russian invasion of Ukraine is scheduled for ‘3 a.m. tomorrow,’ with missiles and tank attacks

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, also shared the video on Twitter, criticising Russian President Vladimir Putin, stated, “Barbaric Russian missile strikes on the central Freedom Square and residential districts of Kharkiv. Putin is unable to break Ukraine down. He commits more war crimes out of fury, murders innocent civilians. The world can and must do more. INCREASE PRESSURE, ISOLATE RUSSIA FULLY!”

Here’s the link to the video:

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Oo Antava fame Samantha says she is a 'morning person’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gradually establishing herself as one of India’s most prominent...
1 hour ago
When Alia Bhatt roamed around the city to promote her film 'Gangubai'

Alia Bhatt recently stepped on an open double-decker bus in Mumbai to...
1 hour ago
Shilpa Shetty announces her next film Sukhee, see the poster

Shilpa Shetty Kundra revealed her next flick Sukhee on her Instagram page....
1 hour ago
Gangubai: Alia Bhatt delivers the tenth successful film of her career

Gangubai, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Alia Bhatt, has scored...
2 hours ago
Salman Khan secretly married to Sonakshi Sinha?

Bollywood star Salman Khan tied the knot with actress Sonakshi Sinha. News...
2 hours ago
Stranded bear's release is an example of what freedom looks like

A heartwarming video of a stranded Himalayan black bear being rescued and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Kate Middleton
7 seconds ago
Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrate St David’s Day by petting goats on a Welsh farm

On a day trip to Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge...
‘I Am Divorced And Happy,’ Faryal Mehmood responds to separation rumors
4 mins ago
‘I Am Divorced And Happy,’ Faryal Mehmood responds to separation rumors

After months of speculation regarding Faryal Mehmood and Daniyal Raheal's divorce, the...
Avneet Kaur’s new bold photo set the internet on fire
22 mins ago
Avneet Kaur’s new bold photo set the internet on fire

Avneet Kaur is an actress, dancer, and model from India. She is...
Kareena Kapoor
23 mins ago
Kareena Kapoor begins March with style, shares BTS video

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Bollywood star, never fails to dazzle her admirers...
Adsence Ad 300X600