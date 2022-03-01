Russian missile strikes in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, building goes up in flames

A video of a Russian missile striking an administrative building in Kharkiv was uploaded on Twitter by Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Russia has started targeting residential and administrative buildings in Ukraine’s two main cities, Kyiv and Kharkiv, and the situation appears to be worsening.

In particular, Russia’s assault on Ukraine is now on its sixth day, with a mile-long convoy of Russian tanks and armoured vehicles pushing on Kyiv and ground battle intensifying.

The video was shared by Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry and Tweeted, “Russia is waging war in violation of international humanitarian law. Kills civilians, destroys civilian infrastructure. Russiaʼs main target is large cities that are now fired at by its missiles. Kharkiv, Administration building.”

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, also shared the video on Twitter, criticising Russian President Vladimir Putin, stated, “Barbaric Russian missile strikes on the central Freedom Square and residential districts of Kharkiv. Putin is unable to break Ukraine down. He commits more war crimes out of fury, murders innocent civilians. The world can and must do more. INCREASE PRESSURE, ISOLATE RUSSIA FULLY!”

Here’s the link to the video: