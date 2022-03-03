Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 03:23 pm
Watch: Russian soldier breaks down in tears Ukrainians offer him food and tea

Russian
As Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine enters its second week, reports have surfaced that Russian soldiers are destroying their own vehicles and surrendering. In radio tapes acquired by a British intelligence outfit, some Russian soldiers were supposedly heard crying and moaning over a lack of supplies.

In the video, the Ukrainian woman assisted the Russian soldier in making a video chat with his mother to reassure her that he is fine. Overwhelmed, the Russian soldier remained silent as he struggled to maintain control of his emotions. During the video conversation, he simply ate and drank tea while crying, and then gave his mother a flying kiss.

Read more: Ukrainian woman tearfully sings the national anthem while cleaning the glass of her bombed home

A man off-camera can be heard saying in Ukrainian that the soldiers “don’t know why they are here,” according to a translation. “These young men, it’s not their fault,” the man is overheard saying in Ukrainian.

The following is a link to a viral video:

Internet fans praised the Ukrainians for showing sympathy for Russian servicemen in the video, calling it “devastating.”

A Twitter user stated, “The way he is chugging down that tea and food it seems like he hasn’t eaten in days.”

The user added, “This is heartbreaking and in the same breath gives you hope for humanity.”

