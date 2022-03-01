Officials in Ukraine have made public tragic final texts supposedly written by a Russian soldier to his mother before he was killed in battle. He wrote in Russian, “I’m scared, we’re hitting everyone, even civilians.”

“Mama, I’m in Ukraine. There is a real war raging here. I’m afraid. We are bombing all of the cities together, even targeting civilians,” the Ukrainian representative to the United Nations read what he claimed were the final text chats between a Russian soldier and his mother.

According to the media, during an emergency special session of the United Nations General Assembly, ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya shared and examined screenshots of texts. When his mother enquired about his movements, he revealed that he was not in training but instead taking part in the invasion of Ukraine, and that he was “afraid.”

Read more: Viral Video: Ukrainian farmer is dragging away a Russian military tank

The soldier apparently wrote after his mother questioned why he hadn’t responded in such a long time, “Mama, I’m no longer in Crimea – I’m not in training sessions.”

He added, “Mama, I’m in Ukraine. There is a real war raging here. I’m afraid. We are bombing all of the cities together, even targeting civilians. We were told that they would welcome us. They are falling under our armoured vehicles, throwing themselves under the wheels and not allowing us to pass.”

“They call us fascists. Mama, this is so hard.”

Ukraine's Ambassador to the UN read out text messages between a Russian soldier and his mother moments before he was killed. He read them in Russian. "Mama, I'm in Ukraine. There is a real war raging here. I'm afraid. We are bombing all of the cities…even targeting civilians." pic.twitter.com/mLmLVLpjCO — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) February 28, 2022

Ukraine’s UN Ambassador, reading these notes, urged the assembly to occur in Ukraine since Russia invaded. “visualise the magnitude of the tragedy.”

He emphasized, “Imagine next to you, next to every nameplate of every single country in this general assembly, more than 30 souls of killed Russian soldiers already. Next to every name of every single country.”

Ukraine’s Ambassador to the UN stated, “Next to every name of every single country in this assembly, 30 plus killed Russian soldiers. Hundreds of killed Ukrainians. Dozens of killed children. And it goes on and on and on.”