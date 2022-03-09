Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 07:36 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Sand artist from Portugal creates art in support of Ukrainians

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 07:36 pm
Sand artist
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Vitor Raposo, a Portuguese sand artist, devoted one of his sand paintings to the promotion of peace in Ukraine

Raposo can be seen carefully creating a massive sand painting with his distinctive mandala shapes and a dove symbolising peace and love in a short video that has gone viral.

Read more: Prince William and Prince Charles are the latest royals to make ‘generous’ donations to Ukrainians

He writes “Paz Na Ucrania,” which translates to “Peace in Ukraine,” alongside his sand artwork. The massive sand painting appears to be inspired by Portugal’s famous Praia Maria Lusa.

Raposo isn’t the only sand artist to utilise art to show support for Ukraine. Sudarsan Pattnaik, an award-winning Indian sand artist, shared a photo of his emotive figurine last Friday, with a child standing between them and a fire in the background, Pattnaik’s sand work depicted Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian equivalent Volodymyr Zelenskyy facing each other. Over the youngster, the words “Stop War” are clearly inscribed. urging international leaders to cease the continuing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Read More

3 hours ago
Horoscope Today March 09, 2022: Check astrological predictions for Horoscope, ARIES, TAURUS, and GEMINI and others

Horoscope Today March 09: Good or bad, be prepared for all the...
3 hours ago
Shilpa and John recreate old dance moves on “Shut Up & Bounce"

Shilpa Shetty and John Abraham danced to their hit song "Shut Up...
3 hours ago
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 09 March 2022

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, Kerala Lotteries releases the official Akshaya AK539...
3 hours ago
Nagaland Lottery result on, 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Winner List on, 9 March 2022

Nagaland Lottery result held today on 09 March 2022. Today 1 PM,...
4 hours ago
Watch: The groom sobs as the bride dances for him

In the viral clip, the bride surprises the groom by dedicating a...
4 hours ago
Viral video: Jwala Gutta’s Mom dances to Allu Arjun’s ‘Srivalli’

Jwala Gutta, the wife of badminton player and actor Vishnu Vishal, shared...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Faheem Ashraf
19 seconds ago
Pak vs Aus: Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf contracts COVID-19

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced Wednesday that all-rounder Faheem Ashraf...
Prince Harry
4 mins ago
Prince Harry was’mocked’ after Americans failed to recognise him at a rodeo in Texas

Britain's Prince Harry may be a huge deal in the UK, but...
Queen
6 mins ago
The Queen’s Guard abandons its duties to fight in Ukraine, causing the Defence Ministry to scramble

A Coldstream Guardsman, 19, who had sworn to protect the Queen, has...
Kinza Hashmi celebrates her birthday in style, see photos
7 mins ago
Kinza Hashmi celebrates her birthday in style, see photos

Kinza Hashmi is a Pakistani television actress. She was born in Lahore...
Adsence Ad 300X600