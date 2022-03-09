Sand artist from Portugal creates art in support of Ukrainians

Vitor Raposo, a Portuguese sand artist, devoted one of his sand paintings to the promotion of peace in Ukraine.

Raposo can be seen carefully creating a massive sand painting with his distinctive mandala shapes and a dove symbolising peace and love in a short video that has gone viral.

He writes “Paz Na Ucrania,” which translates to “Peace in Ukraine,” alongside his sand artwork. The massive sand painting appears to be inspired by Portugal’s famous Praia Maria Lusa. Praia Nova / Lagoa

(Vitor Raposo) pic.twitter.com/6fJpGlczWP — Luciene Cardoso (@LuCardoso_84) March 6, 2022

Raposo isn’t the only sand artist to utilise art to show support for Ukraine. Sudarsan Pattnaik, an award-winning Indian sand artist, shared a photo of his emotive figurine last Friday, with a child standing between them and a fire in the background, Pattnaik’s sand work depicted Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian equivalent Volodymyr Zelenskyy facing each other. Over the youngster, the words “Stop War” are clearly inscribed. urging international leaders to cease the continuing Russia-Ukraine conflict.