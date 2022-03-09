Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 05:48 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Shilpa and John recreate old dance moves on “Shut Up & Bounce”

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 05:48 pm
Shut Up & Bounce
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Shilpa Shetty and John Abraham danced to their hit song “Shut Up & Bounce,” which was featured in their film Dostana in 2008. And stunned their fans by sharing an Instagram video that rapidly went viral, with nearly 1,500 comments and over 4.3 lakh views.

In the movie Dostana, Shetty had a cameo and Abraham was one of the main characters. The upbeat dance number was filmed on a beach in Miami, Florida.

In the now-viral video, Shilpa Shetty looks lovely in a pastel mint outfit in the dance video, while John Abraham looks terrific in an all-black ensemble.

Read more: Shilpa Shetty recreates Chennai Express’s Tangaballi scene

Shilpa Shetty shared the video with the caption, “The reunion we didn’t know we needed @filmy.mirchi #reelitfeelit #reelsinstagram #explore #shutupandbounce #friends #instagramreels #shapeofyou #PintolaShapeOfYou.”

In the comments section, fans praised Shetty and Abraham, expressing their joy at seeing them reunited after 14 years. The reel’s resemblance to the old dance number was noted by many fans.

One Instagram user said, “Yaad aa gaya.. Kitna beautiful song hai 😍”,

Approximately translating to “I just remembered how beautiful this song is.”

“Are ye song bhot dino baad suna ♥️”, another admirer stated emphatically, “Are, heard this song after so many days.”

Read More

1 hour ago
Viral video: Jwala Gutta’s Mom dances to Allu Arjun’s ‘Srivalli’

Jwala Gutta, the wife of badminton player and actor Vishnu Vishal, shared...
2 hours ago
Watch: Mother and Son grooves on Thalapathy Vijay's Arabic Kuthu

On social media, the song 'Arabic Kuthu,' from Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja...
5 hours ago
Fake propaganda?

A fake propaganda piece against Russia is being made. Here's a clip...
9 hours ago
Pasoori Craze: Ali Sethi's hit number ranks no 3 on Spotify's Global 50 Chart

Coke Studio’s latest hit number Pasoori featuring singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill...
17 hours ago
Nerdle answer today 9 March 2022

Wednesday, March 9th, 2022, Nerdle Answer #49 Greetings, nerds! What do you...
17 hours ago
Model Manal Saleem opens up about her worst working experience with Sana Javed

Pakistani model Manal Saleem has refused to work with actresses and celebrities...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
1 min ago
BTC TO PKR – Bitcoin Price in Pakistan on, 9 March 2022

KARACHI: The rate of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is...
Putin
2 mins ago
Ukrainian president urges talks to end conflict with Russia

KIEV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for negotiations aimed at...
Shiba Inu to PKR
6 mins ago
Shiba Inu to PKR: Today Shiba Inu to Pakistani Rupees on, 9 March 2022

Shiba Inu to PKR – The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu...
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 09 March 2022
6 mins ago
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 09 March 2022

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, Kerala Lotteries releases the official Akshaya AK539...
Adsence Ad 300X600