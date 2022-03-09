Shilpa and John recreate old dance moves on “Shut Up & Bounce”

Shilpa Shetty and John Abraham danced to their hit song “Shut Up & Bounce,” which was featured in their film Dostana in 2008. And stunned their fans by sharing an Instagram video that rapidly went viral, with nearly 1,500 comments and over 4.3 lakh views.

In the movie Dostana, Shetty had a cameo and Abraham was one of the main characters. The upbeat dance number was filmed on a beach in Miami, Florida.

In the now-viral video, Shilpa Shetty looks lovely in a pastel mint outfit in the dance video, while John Abraham looks terrific in an all-black ensemble.

Shilpa Shetty shared the video with the caption, “The reunion we didn’t know we needed @filmy.mirchi #reelitfeelit #reelsinstagram #explore #shutupandbounce #friends #instagramreels #shapeofyou #PintolaShapeOfYou.”

In the comments section, fans praised Shetty and Abraham, expressing their joy at seeing them reunited after 14 years. The reel’s resemblance to the old dance number was noted by many fans.

One Instagram user said, “Yaad aa gaya.. Kitna beautiful song hai 😍”,

Approximately translating to “I just remembered how beautiful this song is.”

“Are ye song bhot dino baad suna ♥️”, another admirer stated emphatically, “Are, heard this song after so many days.”