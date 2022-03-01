Stranded bear’s release is an example of what freedom looks like
A heartwarming video of a stranded Himalayan black bear being rescued and released has been uploaded by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer.
In Parveen Kaswan’s brief video, many officials can be seen standing next to a cage that held the wild animal. The bear leaps out of the cage and runs for the woodland shelter in the next two pictures. The bear appears to be a cub based on its appearance.
Reads the caption of the post, “How freedom looks like !! A Himalayan Black Bear was stranded. Our teams launched operation since morning. Rescue work was successful without any injury to people or animal. Team work.”
Later Kaswan tweeted, “Various teams reached location for rescue and also for crowd control. The location was very far from Forest so rescued. After medical checkup the animal was released in its natural habitat.”
How freedom looks like !! A Himalayan Black Bear was stranded. Our teams launched operation since morning. Rescue work was successful without any injury to people or animal. Team work. pic.twitter.com/HdTFl217zI
— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 28, 2022
Various teams reached location for rescue and also for crowd control.
The location was very far from Forest so rescued.
After medical checkup the animal was released in its natural habitat.
— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 28, 2022
The video has received thousands of likes and has been seen over 37,000 times. Appreciating the rescue crews’ efforts.
