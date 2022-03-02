Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 06:38 pm
Terrifying Video: A father saves his 18-year-old son from a raging bull

raging bull
A father risks his life and body to save his son from a raging bull in a nail-biting scene. The horrifying video was posted on Instagram and has already gone viral.

Cody Hooks, who is 18 years old, posted the clip. Cody entered the ring riding a bull, but was forcefully tossed off. After the fall, he was observed to be unconscious on the ground while bullfighters attempted to quiet the enraged bull.

Cody’s father, Landis, flung himself onto his body, watching the scene unfold. Landis covered Cody’s head with his hands as his body was smashed to the ground. Despite the fact that the agitated animal attacked, the pair fled safely.

Read more: Terrifying video: A raging bull tackles a mountain cyclist

Cody posted the video and captioned it, “Not one to post falling off, but big thanks to my dad @hooks.landis and the bullfighters last night in Belton, Tx could’ve been a lot worse.”

Here’s the link to the video that went viral:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cody Hooks (@cody__hooks)

The video received around 2 lakh views after being shared online. In the comments section, some praised Landis’ bravery and referred to him as a hero.

